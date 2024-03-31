"AITA for considering ending a 6 year relationship because my fiancée canceled our plans?"

Yesterday we had dinner at her parents house and I asked her about an upcoming event for my work (also less than a month away). She told me that she wasn’t going to go to that, as her cousin had invited her to see their new baby and spend the night.

I again got upset and told her she had already said she was going to go and that I had asked to add her to the invitation list. She said that she couldn’t go another day to her cousins as she had work and made it out as I was making a big deal out of it.