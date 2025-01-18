'My fiancé cheated on me with his ex for 6 months and I'm the homewrecker. AITA?'

He lied to me about every single thing, it almost feels like he tried to trap me. But he has told his ex that he doesnt want anything to do with her last month (which i found out yesterday through her) This is the man that i loved with every inch of me. the man i gave everything, the man i was ready to put my life away for, my dreams.

The man who was a complete different and opposite version of himself until the day before yesterday. Yet a huge part of me wants to forgive, wants us to take time and redo things the correct way. Even after knowing his reality and seeing his lies, this is the man who ive loved the most and who has hurt me the most. What should I do?