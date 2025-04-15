'My fiancé is considering breaking up with me if I won't give up my chickens. AITA?' UPDATED

Marriage should not change a person completely and no one should expect someone to change because of marriage. It’s way easier to find someone who is how you want them to be already. What a moron, honestly. Ugh. I’m seeing red for you!

Do NOT give up your dream for a stupid man who doesn’t accept you as you are. I would be livid if my husband had said some BS like that to me before we got married. He would get his stupid ring and his stupid life back because what the actual F.

Y’all are just not compatible. That’s ok. Be glad you figured it out now before you got legally and financially tangled with him and a house you hate. Before you gave up your chickens just to find out you’re miserable. You will find someone who wants to support and share your dream with you. And if not, go get that farm on your own baby!

Fwiw I think your chickens are way more important than this crappy relationship too. Please don’t take him back. Your happiness is important and if chickens and farmland are required for that, don’t budge. There’s no dick worth giving up your dreams for. And boy is he a dick.