'AITA for asking my fiancé to cut 200 people from his guest list?'

Let's see what readers thought:

vouch6 writes:

NTA. Some people try to balance it out for each person. So the bride and the groom each get to invite roughly the same amount of people.

This would mean if you are inviting 50, he should be inviting around 50. Not everyone follows that rule, but I also think that it’s fair to want it to be more even than what he’s suggesting but not necessarily perfectly even.

Have you suggested he keep it strictly family and friends? I know he wants a lot of other people there, but it’s your wedding and if he’s inviting people just to schmooze with them for business reasons I think it’s valid to tell him he needs to revise his list.