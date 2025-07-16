'My fiancée is demanding I stop making home cooked meals for a friend. AITA?'

I (27M) am very passionate about cooking. I’m not a professional chef by any means, but it’s one of my favorite hobbies. I love the act of creating food, but sharing it is what’s really special to me, whether it’s something I’ve made or a nice meal at a restaurant.
My girlfriend (27F) is pretty picky. She won’t even touch a majority of the things I cook or split most meals at restaurants, and that’s fine. It’s the way she’s been reacting to other people enjoying my food that bothers me. A good friend of mine, Jace (34M), is a truck driver. I don’t get to see him as often as I would like, but when he comes home I always make it a point to feed him well.
It’s fun for me to plan. It’s also really fulfilling in a way? It makes me feel this sense of warmth, making something for him. I know that being on the road so much can be tough, so when he’s here I want him to feel grounded and at peace. Basically, I’m giving this man all the comfort food.
Jace is always so appreciative and makes jokes about coming home to his “wife.” He should be back home in just a few days and I mentioned to my fiancée that I had a whole menu planned. She got upset and basically told me that she didn’t like how I went “above and beyond” for him.
I’ve held my ground and said it’s important to me, but her comments have started feeling a little less aimed at her own discomfort and moreso just derogatory towards me. AITA for wanting to keep cooking for him?
Fit_Sir_3061 said:
It's probably not so much the food...it sounds like your girlfriend feels threatened by your relationship with the truck driver.
Vlophoto said:
She wants something from you she isn’t getting, valid or not. She has built resentment. This isn’t about food.
coccopuffs606 said:
She’s not upset about the food, she’s upset about the effort you’re putting into your friendship. For whatever reason, she feels like that relationship is your priority and not the one you have with her. It’s never just about the food.
South_Can_2944 said:
NTA. What are you doing to go "above and beyond" for your girlfriend to make her feel (more) special? Food won't do it for her, so what other things are you doing for her?
atmasabr said:
NTA it is fundamentally toxic for someone to try to disrupt a friendship. However, I do think you should let your friend know he can't call you his wife anymore.
RugbyKats said:
Do what makes you happy, especially if it makes other people happy. NTA.