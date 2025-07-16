'My fiancée is demanding I stop making home cooked meals for a friend. AITA?'

"AITA? My fiancée is demanding I stop making home cooked meals for a friend..."

I (27M) am very passionate about cooking. I’m not a professional chef by any means, but it’s one of my favorite hobbies. I love the act of creating food, but sharing it is what’s really special to me, whether it’s something I’ve made or a nice meal at a restaurant.

My girlfriend (27F) is pretty picky. She won’t even touch a majority of the things I cook or split most meals at restaurants, and that’s fine. It’s the way she’s been reacting to other people enjoying my food that bothers me. A good friend of mine, Jace (34M), is a truck driver. I don’t get to see him as often as I would like, but when he comes home I always make it a point to feed him well.