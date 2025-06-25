'How dare you!' Bride postpones wedding after groom demands late wife's surgery money back. AITA?

"AITA: for postponing the wedding when my fiancé was demanding to be paid back the money he paid for his late wife's surgery?"

I F have been with my fiancé M (Jake) for over a year. His late wife died from illness. We were supposed to be in the middle of wedding planning but something came up and I had to postpone as a response.

Jake told me he gave people money and that once they paid him back, we'll go on a honeymoon. So I understood why he needed the money. It turns out the people who owed him were his ex in-laws, the money was for his late wife's surgery.

I was stunned. I overheard him argue with one of the ex in-laws and he (ex father in law) was telling Jake that he shouldn't expect the money that he willingly spent on his late wife's surgery back. Jake went on about how much he helped already and that he wanted the money back.