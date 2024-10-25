'I wrote my fiancé out of my will after he used a detergent I'm allergic to. AITA?' UPDATED

I texted him and asked, if he used the gifted laundry detergent for anything. He said "yes, what's the big deal?" I told him that that's not funny and he is potentially playing with the life of our unborn son and mine and why he thought, that now of all times, is the right time to test my allergy again. He called me a drama queen and ignored me after. So I changed my will.

My fiancé gets nothing now, neither my part of the house nor my other assets. Everything goes to my son, with my family as trustees, until he is of age. If something were to happen to both my son and me, my cousins will be the sole inheritors. My fiancé was originally meant to be the trustee, with different guidelines, to make my sons life and his pretty comfortable.