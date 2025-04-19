'Give me the apartment for my date': Engaged woman’s cruel breakup shatters fiancé. AITA? + UPDATE

Right after we got engaged, my ex had a close relative succumb to a longtime illness. This relative was very happy that she lived long enough to see us get engaged. When my ex was a child, this relative had given my ex a charm that she wore ALL the time. A few months after the relative died, my ex lost the charm, and it was like the relative died a second time.

As we packed up the apartment to move to the new city, I found the charm. Rather than give it back immediately, I decided that I would keep it in a safe place and surprise my ex with it at our wedding. I thought it would be a meaningful way to include this relative in a moment where she would be deeply missed.