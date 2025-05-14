How a Buffalo Wild Wings date revealed one 'manipulative' fiancé's hidden $100K debt. AITA? UPDATED 2X

He kind of agreed to it, but since then, he's been incredibly angry. He's not saying or doing anything, but it's like he's walking around the house in this cloud of pissed-off. I sent him six zillow listings, all of which he's called uninhabitable for various reasons, some of which I think were valid, others I disagree with.

He's now saying that I'm being unfair and manipulative, and that he tried to come to me with a serious concern about our relationship and I'm making it impossible for him to talk to me, and bulldozing over him. AITA?

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

Leading_Macaron2929