"AITA Fiancé (M26) won’t let me (F26) see his instagram messages after suspicious behavior?"

Okay so I 26F met my fiancé 26M a year ago and just recently got engaged. I’ve had some trust issues that I personally think come from past relationship issues and my own insecurities but I’ve really tried to look past them and not push them onto this relationship because he is really good to me and is a great step dad to my son.

We just have this one issue that seems to keep coming up. Back when we first began dating, he told me that his most recent relationship experience was with an instagram model that he grew up and went to high school with and they were really close and shared a lot in common and were there for each other during really difficult times in their lives but she basically friend zoned him and broke his heart.