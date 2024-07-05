'AITA For telling my fiancé he doesn’t get to name both of our babies?' UPDATED

I never wanted to use the “I’m growing them for 9 months and going through labor” card because I felt that was unfair but a lot of people here suggested I bring it up so I did end up pointing that out to him. He said that he knew that and he appreciated me for going through the hard work and obviously I should be able to input my name suggestions.

He also said he hadn’t thought of the repercussions of having a Junior (same first, middle and last name) such as the financial issues or issues with paperwork. So we have decided no junior! Thank you to those who pointed that out to me. (And also thank you to the hilarious few who pointed out I would be calling out my son’s name during sex hahah)