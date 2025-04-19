'AITA for not wanting my fiancé to be on call 24/7 for his dying mother?' UPDATED

You need to sit your fiance and future FIL down RIGHT NOW and explain that this is not normal, not healthy, and they need to reach out to the elder care/end of life care resources in their city/county/state/nation right now and get this poor woman the help she needs.

"bitching at her husband for everything... demanding, bossy, controlling, stubborn" At this point, you just need to walk away from those complaints. She's not gonna get better. She has no time left to mend her ways.

And the pain and suffering associated with end-of-life cancer care can warp the personalities of even the most even-tempered individuals in the best of times, so you shouldn't really hold her responsible for any of this.