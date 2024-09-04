'AITA for telling my fiancé that I'd like a separate room in our future home?' UPDATED 2X

Upon hearing this, he got super offended and asked me why I was suddenly being negative about our relationship. I told him that I wasn't being negative, and that I was being practical. People can be madly in love and stil need some time away from eachother even if nothing is wrong between them.

He was extremely taken aback by this and said I was being unreasonable and made no sense. He started giving me the example of his parents who share an extremely happy relationship and how they never needed a separate room.

I reminded him that we had a conversation regarding this (1 year into our relationship), and that I'd told him in an elaborate conversation that I liked the idea of having separate rooms. He flat out said that he didn't remember have that conversation with me.