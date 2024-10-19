'AITA for telling my fiancé I won't make his sister a bridesmaid?' UPDATED

I (27F) and my fiance (30M) are supposed to be getting married in November. He proposed roughly a year ago, we've been planning out the wedding for months and I finally feel as if everything is in order. He last minute brought up that I should include his sister (22F) in the wedding as a bridesmaid.
Now I don't dislike his sister but I don't entirely like her either. She came with me to try on dresses due to my fiance's request and she didn't have a good thing to say about any dress I wore. She made comments such as "You should slim down before trying on any dresses" and "If I was my brother I wouldn't want to get married to you looking like that." She's not exactly a positive person I want to be around.
I brought this to his attention, and he brushed it off, saying "She's just a harsh critic" and I shouldn't take offense. Now that's only one example, I don't even want to get into what she says on holidays.
I told my fiance I don't want to make her a bridesmaid because I already chosen 5 of my close friends and the dresses are already paid for. He said "Simple you could just remove one and add my sister." I stated that they paid out of pocket for their dresses (about 120 each), and it wouldn't be right to just kick one out. He said I could just pay them and apologize for the inconvenience.
I then said bridesmaid are chosen by how close the bride is with them, and it's an honor to be chosen; and I didn't have a spark with his sister at all. He got upset saying why couldn't I just do it for him to make everyone happy but I told him I wouldn't be happy kicking out a close friend for a woman who has done nothing but belittle me since I met her.
And if he wanted to include her in the wedding, she could stand with the groomsmen. He stormed off, and I shouted that I didn't know I was engaged to a child who threw a tantrum when he didn't get what he wanted. That whole situation threw me off, and now I'm questioning if this wedding is even worth it anymore. AITA?
Ipso-Pacto-Facto said:
I’m not having someone in my wedding who treated me that way. Hill to die on.
Recent-Necessary-362 said:
NTA but if he’s this dismissive of her behavior to you, is this really what you want? Does he defend you or stand up in your defense against everyone else? He may be getting some pressure from his parents, but it’s the fact he can’t even discuss with you without throwing a tantrum. He is a child. If you marry this, this is your life, it will not improve, rarely it does.
luella27 said:
Are you sure you want to marry someone who puts your wants and needs last so easily? The option he believes will make “everybody” happy will make you miserable, why are you not part of “everybody” to your own fiancé? This would be a crossroads of the relationship for me, tbh. You could be staring down a life of being further-than-last in your own spouse’s mind, that’s no life for anybody.
And MeLlamoRobertoRobato said:
Yeah this marriage isn’t going to last..
I have told him numerous times about his sister's behavior, and yet he continues to brush it off. I personally don't see what I said as immature because I stated my reasons, and he wasn't an adult enough to handle that.
After reading everyone's comments, I will hold off the wedding myself because I have come to the realization I shouldn't be cared for last after everyone else. I will not make a woman who does nothing but speak down on me every time we're in the same room stand by my side as if we were best friends.
This comment proves to me that there will always be people ignorant to accepting loved one's feeling if not blood related. So thank you for this comment.