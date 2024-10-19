'AITA for telling my fiancé I won't make his sister a bridesmaid?' UPDATED

"AITA for telling my fiance I won't make his sister a bridesmaid?"

I (27F) and my fiance (30M) are supposed to be getting married in November. He proposed roughly a year ago, we've been planning out the wedding for months and I finally feel as if everything is in order. He last minute brought up that I should include his sister (22F) in the wedding as a bridesmaid.

Now I don't dislike his sister but I don't entirely like her either. She came with me to try on dresses due to my fiance's request and she didn't have a good thing to say about any dress I wore. She made comments such as "You should slim down before trying on any dresses" and "If I was my brother I wouldn't want to get married to you looking like that." She's not exactly a positive person I want to be around.