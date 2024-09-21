'AITA for telling my fiancé I don’t want my Temu engagement ring?' UPDATED 3X

The responses to this have made me even more confused. People saying it could be a loyalty test, that he doesn’t want me to be able to sell it if we divorce, or that he doesn’t plan to be with me for long. I have a pit in my stomach. I haven’t considered breaking things off but that was before I wrote this here.

I was thinking maybe he was just not thinking or rushed getting the ring, or maybe he genuinely thought he was getting a great deal on a high quality ring. I’m not sure at this point. I plan to confront him when he gets back from work in a couple hours. 🫠

Six hours after her original post, she posted this first update: