Fiancé threatens breakup with woman after she kisses her brother on the cheek. AITA?

He sounded upset and he could've phrased that better but after a few more minutes, I got up, gave my brother a kiss on the cheek, and told him we could continue to talk tomorrow. But once I got inside the room with my fiancé, I think hell broke loose. He started telling me how gross I was for kissing my own brother??

He said he was already upset that I have hugged, cuddled and had my brother lay on my lap before on other occasions but now the kissing was the final nail in coffin. He said that I prioritize my brother more than I do for him, which is not true at all. I hardly see my brother ever since I moved out.