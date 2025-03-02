Fiancé threatens breakup with woman after she kisses her brother on the cheek. AITA?

My head is a mess right now and I need some assurance that I'm "normal." Me (25F) and my brother (17M) have been close since childhood. It wouldn't be a lie to say that our main love language is physical touch. I see him as my baby. He's adorable and such a sweet kid. We hug, cuddles and he also relies on me emotionally A LOT.
Now comes my fiancé (29M). We've been together for 3 years now and he knows that I'm close with my brother. I moved in with my fiancé last year, so I don't even get to meet my brother that often, so every time I meet and hug him, my fiancé had always made some passing remarks like "Whoa there" or "You guys sure are close."
I just roll my eyes since I thought he was joking back then. But five days back, it was my mom's birthday and it's been 4 months since I saw my family IRL, aside from video calls, as we live in different cities. It was a small party with relatives, and I was happy to be there. We were planning to stay for the night and leave the next morning.
At night, me and fiancé was up watching a movie when my brother knocked and came inside asking if we could talk. My fiancé gave me a side-eye, but I got up and followed him.
I asked him what was wrong. He said he missed me and that he's been having a hard time at school since he's struggling with his studies. He's a smart kid. He's at the top of his school, unlike me, and I knew he always had stress issues.
He also mentioned how his friends are being very rude to him in one way or the other, and this MADE HIM CRY while talking about it, so obviously, I was consoling him. We talked for around one hour before I hugged him saying everything will be fine, and this is when my fiancé walked in and asked "Are you guys done?"
He sounded upset and he could've phrased that better but after a few more minutes, I got up, gave my brother a kiss on the cheek, and told him we could continue to talk tomorrow. But once I got inside the room with my fiancé, I think hell broke loose. He started telling me how gross I was for kissing my own brother??
He said he was already upset that I have hugged, cuddled and had my brother lay on my lap before on other occasions but now the kissing was the final nail in coffin. He said that I prioritize my brother more than I do for him, which is not true at all. I hardly see my brother ever since I moved out.
He also said that I'm not seeing my brother as my family and that our relationship is not normal. He literally told me "you guys are in love" and is having an affair. And that he hates how we touch each other since it comes off sexual??? I'm aware a lot of siblings don't do physical touch but it doesn't say anywhere doing it is wrong. I don't understand what is sexual about this?? Please help me understand.
These made me feel so awful so I told him that my then father (separated now) was really abusive to my mom, me and my brother as kids, which often makes me feel like I should protect him and that's all there is to it. But he didn't even let me explain before he just left the room.
The next day, he called his mom and said he wanted to break off with me. I talked to her myself and she said I should stay away from my brother if the marriage has to happen since it could affect my fiancé mentally, as he is a single child, so he wouldn't understand how siblings feel. She said it's better for both of us.
Now I'm so conflicted because I don't understand what I did wrong? I never felt like I did anything to warrant a break up. I love my brother and I love my fiancé too. I knew my fiancé always made backhanded remarks about my brother before, but it never crossed my mind he took it so seriously until that day.
Please, AITA? Am I really acting weird with my brother?
If I am, please tell me what I can do to not be like this that wouldn't hurt my brother in the process too?
A kiss on the cheek for your little brother? It’s innocent. If you marry this man he will constantly have a problem with you and your family. Can you see dealing with this for the rest of your life?
If he gets this jealous about family… what if she has a close work friend?!? Oh no! /s This is clearly unhealthy… she should see this as a red flag and walk away.
Specifically, her fiancé’s attitude is unhealthy, not her relationship with her brother. Normal families do have affection for each other that is non-sexual, and her fiancé does not understand that and probably never will, especially given his mother’s stance on the subject.
What would happen if you married him and had more than one child? Would they be allowed to be affectionate with each other, or would that be discouraged too? If his mother understands his attitude is because he’s an only child, then she should explain to him that sibling affection is normal, and not try to shelter him from it.
Fiance is making an issue where there is none bc he is so threatened by you interacting with another male. Never mind that the male is a minor and your blood relative. He's accused you of awful things for kissing your brother on the cheek. WTF. Please don't marry him, he's possessive, jealous controlling and unhinged. You're going to have a miserable, isolated life if you do. NTA.
As much as it hurts, be thankful that your fiance is showing his true colors before you got married. What if you have a child and he wants to dictate your interactions there too? EFF him and EFF his mom. They are gaslighting you because he's an insecure mommy's boy. Dump that prick and live happily NTA.