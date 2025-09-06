'AITA? My fiancé told me 'this is it, take it or leave it.' So I gave him the ring back and told him to get out of my house.' UPDATED

He insisted that he wasn’t interested in my money but wanted to feel that I would choose him over money. He admitted that he handled things badly and should never have reacted the way he did or given me an ultimatum. He said he felt lost and frustrated.

The only thing he emphasized really matters to him is his father eventually moving in. They’re very close, and he wants to take care of him as he gets older. He apologized, said he didn’t want to lose me, and told me he was willing to accept my conditions.

I apologized for not being upfront about my inheritance, but I also told him I wasn’t sure I could continue the relationship. His reaction last night felt entitled and manipulative, and I’m afraid he was showing me who he really is.