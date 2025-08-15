'AITA For letting my fiance un-invite his sister from our wedding?'

My fiance never heard any of these things because 1)She's always been good at hiding her disgust of me from him and 2) I never told him because I didn't want to cause trouble between them, he adores his sister.

Well we're getting married in 3 months and 2 weeks ago I finally found my dream dress. I went to my fitting with my mother, future mother in law and sister in law and as I, my mother and mother in law were gushing at how perfect the dress was for me sister was looking at me with what can only be described as disgust.