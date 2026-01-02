'My fiance wants me to remove the tattoo my ex gave me and I refuse. AITA?' UPDATED 2X

So I thought that was the end of it, I was still pissed he never acknowledged my texts but we had moved on from the tattoo so I was fine. The next day he kept making passive aggressive remarks about my tattoo though & would find a way to work it into every conversation ("Want to go to the farmer's market later? - Sure, I need to get some flowers for my mom's birthday - Oh, like the one on your bicep?").

I told him that was BS and I wasn't going to put up with him rehashing the argument at every opportunity he could find. He eventually admitted one of his friends Briana kept pestering about him my tattoo and getting under his skin about me covering it.