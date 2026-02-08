'AITA for calling off my engagement because my fiancé wants me to take care of his mom?'

We talked about potential LTC or moving her to a senior's assisted living apartment where she would be safer and have a fuller, independent life. Her house has multiple floors with lots of stairs and likely not safe for her long term. We would buy a house close by and make frequent visits to ensure she is cared for and give her support. I thought this is what we agreed on.

My fiancé has changed his mind. He made it clear that when we get married, he expects me and my kids to move into his mother's house with him and take care of his mom long term. She would be confined to the main floor as the stairs are too treacherous for her to climb, so we would have no family room to use.