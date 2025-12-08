'AITA? My fiancée won't marry me unless I remove a tattoo of my late wife.'

Fast forward to last night. We are two weeks away from our wedding. Out of nowhere A sits me down and tells me she cannot marry me unless I remove or cover the tattoo. She said she has tried to be understanding, but she can’t start a marriage where her husband has a giant portrait of his ex on his arm.

She said it is disrespectful to her and makes her feel like I am still emotionally attached. I told her I am not removing it. She said that means I am choosing my ex over her. The wedding is now on hold because neither of us is backing down.