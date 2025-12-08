'AITA? My fiancée won't marry me unless I remove a tattoo of my late wife.'

I (38M) have a portrait tattoo on my forearm of my late wife with day of the dead make up on. Yes, an actual portrait. Not a symbol, not an abstract design. It is clearly her. It is of the first picture I took of her. And I have had it for over 11 years.
My fiancée (35F), let’s call her “A”, has always known about it. She has seen it countless times and never said anything negative. A few weeks ago we were out with friends and someone asked about tattoos and their meanings. I explained mine one by one and eventually talked about the portrait. Everyone reacted with comments like “Wow, that must have been meaningful.”
A didn’t say anything at the time, but later she told me it made her uncomfortable to hear me talk about the tattoo in front of people. She said it felt like I was bringing my ex into our relationship and that she felt embarrassed that I still have a permanent reminder of another woman on my body.
Fast forward to last night. We are two weeks away from our wedding. Out of nowhere A sits me down and tells me she cannot marry me unless I remove or cover the tattoo. She said she has tried to be understanding, but she can’t start a marriage where her husband has a giant portrait of his ex on his arm.
She said it is disrespectful to her and makes her feel like I am still emotionally attached. I told her I am not removing it. She said that means I am choosing my ex over her. The wedding is now on hold because neither of us is backing down.
Here is where I need assistance. I understand why a fiancée might feel uncomfortable with a portrait of an ex. I know it's unusual. I know people think tattoos like that must mean someone is still holding onto feelings. So part of me wondered if I really was being unfair by refusing to compromise. But here is the part A never includes when she tells her side.
My ex wife was not just an ex from my 20s. She was the mother of my two children. She worked in law enforcement and she died tragically several years ago while serving a warrant. The tattoo is not about romantic feelings. It is a memorial. My kids see it as a tribute to their mom. Removing it would not just hurt me. It would hurt them. It would feel like erasing a part of their history.
A knew all of this when we met. She even knew my ex wife prior to her untimely death, as they went to the same high school. And yet she still gave me this ultimatum two weeks before the wedding.
So, AITA for refusing to remove a portrait of my late ex wife? I feel like if this bothered her that much it should have came up 5 years ago when we began dating, or 3 years ago when we got engaged.
FormSuccessful1122 said:
NTA. Mostly because she waited until two weeks before the wedding to bring it up.
Realistic_Store9122 said:
NTA. Sounds like she harbored ill feelings long before hearing you explain the story behind the ink. She will not be able to get past the tattoo, time to pull the plug on the wedding. It will eventually settle down for you and your children. Maybe address the tattoo earlier in the relationship and let them know it is part of the package!
CoCoaStitchesArt said:
Nah. That will always be off putting to a majority of people who seek a relationship. But it is your body. You just have to make a choice.
Dickduck21 said:
NAH, but I wouldn't marry you either. I'm sorry she came to that decision late, but it's a fair one.
Vivid-Kitchen1917 said:
NTA if you keep it, she's NTA if she decides it was okay for a boyfriend but not a husband. Both viewpoints are valid.
Vyckerz said:
NAH - I don’t blame either one of you. It comes down to whether it’s more important to you or to her. I don’t think either side is wrong and if neither of you can change, you just can’t be together.