'AITA? My fiancée and my brother can’t get along in a shared house.'

She thinks I’m babying my brother, but I feel like she’s overstepping by trying to control how he lives in a shared house. AITA for telling her to just accept the situation or consider staying at home until we get our own place?

Edit: Just to add contextual information because people are asking about ownership of the house, it has been inherited by another family member who is letting us live there rent free. We all split any added bills evenly.

Also our relationship is going great and we know it isn’t a permanent situation, the amount of people suggesting us to split up is wild! Getting advice on actual solutions to the situation would be great instead of just ending everything lol.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP’s post:

WoodlandElf90

Don't marry her. You decided to baby your brother. She doesn't need to deal with y'all mess. 25 yo, and he needs his brother to clean after him? You do realise you're not doing him any favours, right?