"AITA for feeling insulted that my fiancee cancelled our wedding due to her son?"

PoppyCarob

So I (41m) first met my fiancee Reet (40f) when we were in high school and we really hit off all the way back then and started dating. The thing is, her family is Indian and they did not approve of a guy like me to the point where when she was 16 they took her to India to get married.

She got married to a guy about ten years older who was in the army there and was only 17 when she had their son Kavan. Now, when she was 21, she came back with her family and her husband wasn't controlling or anything.