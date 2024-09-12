'AITA for asking my fiancée to show me her debt before I marry her?' UPDATED

Then yesterday the topic of finances came up as she mentioned we both might have some large bills coming as both our cars need to be inspected and how she was concerned about having enough money. I said we can sit down and look over her bills and see if their are subscriptions we can cut and she got very angry at me and said she didn't want to do that.

And I brought up that she agreed to do it before we got married. She lost it and started freaking out on me calling me a jerk for trying to make her go over those things a month before the wedding and in the middle of a pandemic.