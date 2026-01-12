'AITA for refusing to talk to my fiancée after she secretly replaced my wedding dress with a cheap copy to save her money?'

She tried to make me think that I was wrong and it was the same dress. She said she checked it before sending it to me, etc. Basically, she got kind of anxious when I was heII bent on going to the showroom.

In the end, she confessed that it was indeed not the same dress. But it was not the seller's mistake. She had picked up a cheaper copy and sent it to me even though we had set same price range for our dresses.

Her excuse was is that she "presumed" that my dress would be less costly than hers, as women clothes are generally heavier and fancier here and she thought that the Sherwani I selected was good but not "worth" that price.