'AITA for postponing the wedding because my fiancée wants separate photos with her male friend in our wedding?'

I told her that would be weird especially since she was talking about SEVERAL photos not just one, and....she didn't even want to do that with her own mother...you know what I'm saying?

She laughed at me and said that I was just "paranoid" because Eric is too handsome (she always throws this at me but she says it's platonic admiration) and would steal the spotlight at my own wedding.

I firmly told her this was NOT about that and that I was sorry but that was a boundary I cannot have her cross. She got upset and called me selfish and controlling and even abusive implying that I wanted her to cut out her friends so I can "isolate her".