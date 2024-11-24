Bride considers disinviting fiancé’s best friend after overhearing her bachelorette party love confession. AITA?

Theroyalglow
I (23f) and my fiancé Elijah (28m), are due to get married at the end of next month at our destination wedding. Last night was my bachelorette party and I invited my closest family and friends to come along with a few of my fiancés family and his friend Kami (27f).
For some backstory I and my fiancé met when I was 19 years old. Both of our fathers are business partners and have been friends since I was in high school. One night his family invited mines over for a party being held at their home and that was the first time we met.
I was attracted to him but I knew he was older so I didn’t believe I had a chance. As the night progressed he was hanging outside in his backyard alone smoking and my sister dared me to go talk to him. So I did… and a year later we began a relationship.
My fiancé and Kami have been friends since they were kids and their families are very close. She’s always been extremely nice towards me and wanted to be ‘best friends’ from the first time we met.
I found it a bit odd only because she barely knew me but I didn’t think much of it because she had been dating my fiancé's best friend Antonio (28m). We didn’t become best friends because I already have a close friend group and I don't trust easily but she’s always been cool and never crossed any boundaries.
Last summer my fiance proposed to me on a trip to Belize. When the announcement was made everyone sent their congratulatory praises to us but Kami. She sent a text the next day (to my fiancé only not our friend group chat) saying she was happy for him.
She was a bit stand offish to me since then but again I never paid attention really became I have my own friends and life. About 6 months ago Antonio and Kami broke up but never really stated the reason why just that they want to go back to being friends and be happy with other people.
Fast forward to last night my bachelorette was in a suite, at a popular hotel here in Miami (where I live). Planned by my older sister and Eli’s sister Ava (26f). The night was amazing and I truly had the time of my life.
We all were getting wasted and I’d decided to go to the bathroom and when I got closer, I heard voices and whimpering like someone was crying. It was then I heard Kami telling Ava, that this should be her and that she doesn’t understand why he would want to be with someone like me, when it was always supposed to be them two together. That she always loved him. I sobered the hell up instantly.
I might have to do a part 2, but guys tells me would I be the asshole for disinviting her from my wedding, when it’s a month away?
This is certainly an awkward and difficult situation. I think you should speak to your fiancé about it and go from there. If she can’t be an actual friend and supportive of you both, then she should remove herself from the situation if she’s not over him or having issues of jealousy. Definitely not someone you’d want being a distraction at your wedding.
You need to talk to your fiance. Their friendship needs to end. Once it's out there like that there is no coming back from this. The two of you need to be on the same page or hold off the wedding.
Do not marry him if he won't end his friendship with someone who confessed to his sister that she's in love with him. She told her because she wants her to tell him and for him to choose her. That's not ok. He needs to be the one to uninvited her. NTA.
Take a breath and think for a moment, don't unilateral decide not to invite her or you'll drive a wedge between you and your fiancé. Talk to his sister first, confirm what you heard. See how she plays it off. Talk to your fiancé tell him what you overheard and ask him to ask his sister to have confirmation. Then go from there. As a whole NTA.
NTA. Do not let her come to your wedding unless you're prepared for a good chance of drama.
NTA I would do it kindly though, because she has been kind to you. I'd reach out privately and say you don't want her to feel like she has to show up to the wedding, that you understand what she's going through and don't want her to be there if it will cause her pain.
NTA but you have to talk to your fiancé...Tell him exactly what you heard.
Make sure to emphasize that you didn’t have any problem whatsoever with her or their friendship, but that now that you know that her feelings are not the same as a friend then you need him to have boundaries with her and you don’t feel comfortable with her being at the wedding when all this time she didn’t want to be a supportive friend but instead the bride.