'AITA for not wanting my fiance's disabled sister to be one of my bridesmaids?' UPDATED

So anyways my future MIL comes in the kitchen where we're putting together the boxes and she sees that there is a bottle of apple cider. She tells me "Oh honey this is so sweet of you but Younger Sister can't have this or the earrings." I tell her that the cider is for my niece and she asks me what Younger Sister is going to have in her box.

I tell her that I wasn't planning on Younger Sister being in my wedding and MIL and Older Sister get really weird and quiet and the rest of the night is really awkward. So I go home that night and MIL calls and tells me she's really hurt that I'm not including Younger Sister in the wedding.