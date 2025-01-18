'My fiancé’s stepmom keeps saying he and I are siblings. AITA for wanting to call off the wedding?'

In public, when she brings this up, me & my fiancé get weird looks and even the children of the family have been asking me if me and Daniel are actually brother & sister or not, which, to have to explain to a child that it's just the family's 'humor' doesn't cut it. I've tried avoiding her but Daniel's father claims it's me being sensitive & 'cruel' but I have actually lost sleep over this.

Daniel told me a few days ago to just 'ignore' it & it's just a funny joke, but when you become the butt of the joke, it's not funny anymore. His MIL has even met MY family, and questioned them about whether they had any distant family when we were looking at MY wedding dresses, and to me, that is where it went too far.