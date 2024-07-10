'AITA for refusing to allow me and my fiancé’s BFF to propose at our wedding?' UPDATED

Holly had told me before that she found people who get engaged at people’s weddings tacky. I told him that but he wouldn’t budge. He got angry and said we were being selfish by not allowing him this one small favor and if the roles were reversed he’d say okay in a heart beat. I reiterated to him that Holly wouldn’t want this and she’d want her own event.

He kept saying you’re lying you just don’t want us to be engaged you just want all the attention to yourselves. This is where I might feel like I’m the a$$hole. I blew up at him and called him tacky and cheap! I said us and our families aren’t not shelling out thousands for you to propose at our wedding.