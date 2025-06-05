'My fiancé's new assistant texts him 24/7. He says he's 'mentoring' her. Am I being clueless?' UPDATED

i asked him if the dinner in chicago really was with a client and he said "Yes and no. We were celebrating landing an account with a client, but I also needed to ask her something I can't tell you right now, you just have to trust me."

I honestly had a big sigh of relief that I didn't have to be as tense about the whole thing but I am having trouble communicating the fact that they seem to need each other for whatever reason but I can't let it go on like how he's been doing. But I'm worried that if the boss will see it like he does because he went along with it.