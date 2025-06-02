'Fiancé called off our wedding a week before and left me in complete confusion?' UPDATED 2X

So, my ex-fiance (m30) has cancelled our (f30) wedding a week before it taking place.
We've been together for about 6 years and live together for context.
What happened basically was an argument that escalated. We were heading to my program graduation (it's a smaller event of about 10 students and some professors from a community college), on that morning as we were getting ready, I asked if he'd would be okay to wear one of his button ups instead of the shirt he had on so we can get a nice photo.
He was annoyed and snapped saying "why do I have to do things for others" and I told him that he truly doesn't have to, I was just asking but it's ultimately his choice. He ended up putting the button up and we arrived at the ceremony. Everything went fine and he was very happy for me.
However, on the way home in the car, traffic was filling up and he was annoyed. I offered an alternative route that I know cuts some time and the exit to that route was coming up. He didn't take it and I was slightly annoyed about it because he was cranky with me about traffic. So, I asked why he didn't take it.
He started full on yelling that my tone is rude and that he doesn't have to drive the way I tell him to. I replied saying that I literally just asked and I don't actually care what route he takes, he was the one having a problem with traffic. He blew up and blamed me for getting him upset. When we got home, I apologized and explained that I didn't mean to come across as mean.
I also said that screaming doesn't help in any situation and that we should talk instead. He basically explained that an apology doesn't solve anything and that he needs such things to not happen otherwise he would continue exploding at me because "that's the only time I listen to him." After a few hours we spoke again, he apologized for yelling and I apologized for the miscommunication that happened.
Despite "resolving" this, later that night, I was crying due the fact that he so easily yells at me when he's upset. I was so upset that even on such an important day for me, I felt like he "picked" fights. And to add to this, yelling is such a red flag for me and I never do that to him or anyone for that matter.
The next morning we were having breakfast and he asked why I seem gloomy so I told him that everything's okay, I'm just processing what happened yesterday. He asked me to please share with him so I told him that I felt like my special day was kind of ruined by fighting about things we could have easily resolved. He immediately just flipped and started getting angry again.
He blamed me for the fights and when I replied that I don't think it's fair to blame me, he got angrier and said that he can't do this, that I'm not a good communicator and that he cannot get married like this. I was full on shocked. I thought he was talking out of emotion (like many times before) but this time he actually ended up sending a mass text to some guests to let them know that the wedding is called off.
I was flabbergasted at the quickness and so confused. We started arguing and then had to leave for our days.
Later that day when we returned, I asked if this is truly something he wants (to call everything off) and he responded with a confident "yes."
What I thought was an action out of anger, seemed to be solid for him. For the rest of the night and the next day, I tried to fix things between us. After many hours of talking and lots of crying from my end, he kept explaining that I don't communicate well and that this cancellation my fault.
I tried to offer some solutions but he was full on with the decision to cancel and break up. I asked if we could give it another day or two to ensure this is what he wants before we cancel the venue, he declined and asked to cancel the venue and vendors immediately. So we did. The next day, I went on errands and then met with my friend.
It was truly such a hard day and I was heartbroken, still digesting this is happening. When I came home, he asked to talk and started crying that he regrets everything he said in the last days. That he didn't mean it, he was angry and didn't think straight. He said he will start therapy and wanted to do couples counseling now too (after I offered it many times).
Anyway, he apologized profusely and kept asking if we can mend everything or whether he f#$ked up. I was almost sure this regret would come and honestly, maybe it was mean but I said "yeah, you f#$ked up big time. You made a rash decision that hurt our relationship big time. There's no going back from here."
He pretty much begged for another chance but everything is cancelled and my trust is shattered. The wedding's supposed to be in two days, his aunt was supposed to be on the way to our house to help us pack decorations and now, there's no way we can schedule everything again and frankly, I don't want to at this point.
This is not the first he cancels plans or breaks up with me during a disagreement. Everyone is telling us that this is fixable, that clearly we love each other so if we want, this situation doesn't have to be the end of the relationship. But I don't understand HOW? So much time, effort and money has gone into this wedding that's now done.
And plus, more importantly, I can't trust him anymore. I don't know what to do at this point. We were supposed to go on honeymoon right after so now I'm thinking on going by myself. He asked if we can go together and spend that time to fix things but I'm just questioning everything. I think I prefer going myself to do some soul searching.
Should I call this quits and move on with my life or take his word and start couples counseling? I love him with my entire heart and we had many loving experiences between us over the years. We don't have any issues aside from such incidents but I don't know whether it's actually possible to come back from this one.
The-Distractor wrote:
He didn’t call of the wedding because he didn’t want to get married, he called off the wedding because he knew that would be the one thing he could do that would hurt you the most. Today it was the wedding, tomorrow it would be whatever you cared the most about. Even your kids. Please RUN.
Tamika_Olivia wrote:
You may not see or feel this now, but you have dodged a bullet. This guy is an AH. He is a thin skinned jacka-- who yells at you, and then manipulated you into feeling like his anger and volatility are your fault. Go read a book, if you will, called “Why Does He Do That?” By Lundy Bancroft. It might help you make sense of some things.
Garden_gnome1609 wrote:
You don't want to marry this man and he's doing you a HUGE favor. HUGE. Find a place to live, extricate yourself financially from him and thank you're lucky stars you're not going to waste a decade with a man who screams at you all the time before you get that divorce. God forbid you have kids with him.
Just wanted to provide an update- Since all this happened, he apologized profusely and offered to return the venue and still go and get married on the same day. He also offered couples counselling starting now and right after we get married (if I still want to). He also offered to go on the trip together to fix things.
I declined to everything since the damage has been done and I decided to go on the honeymoon myself while he packs all his items. He’s going to start his own therapy journey while we’re broken up.
I don’t know what’s next, but this hurts so much because we still love each other. He’s going to work on his mental health to address the impulsive actions when he’s upset. He also realized it wasn’t actually a communication issue but rather how he felt attacked due to his own confidence. I appreciate his honesty but can’t see how it’s possible to forgive what happened.
Obsisisi wrote:
I agree it is very telling he throws a tantrum about a shirt on the day SHE has an achievement. Now that he cancelled anything she liked for the wedding he offers a “fine I’ll do it” wedding which will feel like crap the entire day, she is embarrassed in front of all the guests and everything will be a last minute “make do.”
I bet if OP looks back they “happen” to have fights when she is looking forward to or happy about something. Any fights before big tests? Visiting family? Trips she is looking forward to. OP needs to take a minute and think… does the honeymoon without EX feel like a relief? Think about going with him…does that feel like something you would have to mentally work up to managing him?
OP responded:
He was thoroughly involved in planning the wedding and honeymoon. He was veryyyy excited or at least it seemed so.
The tantrum is definitely just embarrassing..
[deleted] wrote:
He's shown you how easy you are to throw away. What happens when he pulls this again but this time there's kids and he walks out? You deserve better. I'm sending you all the hugs.
OP responded:
This is a hard truth to swallow but you’re spot on.
For everyone who attempted to talk some sense into me-
You all have no idea how many times the comments in the original post saved me from going back and second-guessing myself. You literally saved me.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart. The moment I stepped back fully, I felt so much more like myself- a confident, lively, and silly version of myself. I missed her so much, and to add to it, my 31st birthday felt like a complete rebirth.
Almost a year later, I’m somehow the happiest I’ve ever been. My entire life fell apart, and I struggled immensely, but surprise! Everything worked out. Now I’m in a new relationship, and it feels so peaceful (which took a lot of adjusting, too).
The ex feels like a past life. Thank you, thank you, thank you! For anyone reading this: please leave the ab#$ive relationship!!! If you’re questioning whether it’s ab#$ive, the odds of it being so are high. Your sanity, mental wellness, and physical health matter. Don’t forget that. It does get better, not only in movies.
amidtheprimalthings wrote:
I’m so happy to read this update. Your ex cancelling such a big event and holding it hostage because he didn’t want to accept criticism of his behavior is so toxic. I’m glad you’ve found a new relationship that makes you feel peaceful and secure. Have you heard from your ex at all? How did the breakup go, if you don’t mind me asking?
OP responded:
He moved out, and then we met on the day of the "wedding" for a closure conversation. Lots of crying and we kissed for the last time. Thankfully, I felt nothing. This is how I knew it was over.
He continued wanting to get back together and started intensive therapy with the support of his family. We stayed in contact for a bit before I realized it didn't feel good so we cut contact (he remained hopeful of reconciliation but respectful of my wishes to stop communication).
amidtheprimalthings responded:
Honestly that’s about as good of an outcome as someone in this situation could hope for! The fact that you recognized the contact was bringing you pain and made a conscious decision to step away from that is not an easy thing to do. You should be proud of yourself!
OP responded:
Truly, the best outcome.
Many said "thank your lucky stars" and now I understand.
Thanks for the support. :)
Almostthere4321 wrote:
Wow so happy for you!!
Your original post/situation sounded traumatic. I know it would have taken me years to be fully healed and get into a new relationship.
You'll see commenters on this sub who say that "Dump him" is the automatic default response and that OPs should "stick it out" and d*e on that hill.
However, for us, we have no skin in the game. We go back to our lives OP is left facing their choices. Glad you're at peace now!
OP responded:
Commenters see things from their own lens, so the intention is positive but yeah, the hand is light on the keyboard. Thank you!!! Only after fully leaving, it was possible to digest how ab#$ive the dynamic was.
Like actually acknowledging it instead of thinking 'oh he's hurt, I should be compassionate' BS. Was in therapy before and still continuing- that's been a tremendous support.
oxoriod wrote:
Like the kids say these days, he FAFO’d hard. What a tough lesson he had to learn. As for you, WOW, you should be so proud of yourself, I’m so happy for you!
OP responded:
Appreciate the love!
Both of us learned some tough lessons but I'm grateful it happened. He made me capable of handling such deep emotional pain that I'm not even scared of anything else anymore.