'Fiancé called off our wedding a week before and left me in complete confusion?' UPDATED 2X

"Fiancé (M30) called off our wedding a week before and left me (F30) in complete confusion?"

So, my ex-fiance (m30) has cancelled our (f30) wedding a week before it taking place. We've been together for about 6 years and live together for context.

What happened basically was an argument that escalated. We were heading to my program graduation (it's a smaller event of about 10 students and some professors from a community college), on that morning as we were getting ready, I asked if he'd would be okay to wear one of his button ups instead of the shirt he had on so we can get a nice photo.