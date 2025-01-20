Wife demands younger female coworker’s firing after boundary-crossing incidents at husband’s job. AITA? UPDATED 4X

The OP then quickly returned with that promised update.

It went about as well as could be expected. I explained that I really didn't "get" the whole situation but that I do now. I showed her this thread. I apologized and told her I was willing to do whatever I could to make this right.

I reassured her over and over and over again that I didn't cheat on her. She's not sure she believes me about cheating or sincerely understanding what I've done wrong but in any case, she's incredibly hurt.

After much discussion and tears and begging (from me), this is what she wants from me: -Space. She wants me to move out for a while. And she doesn't have a set time for when I can come back.