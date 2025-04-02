'AITA for fighting with my husband over leftover pizza?' 'I ALSO work full-time as a software developer.'

We make almost the same salary and contribute equally to our finances. I know our division of household chores is something I agreed to, and it’s generally fair. But I still feel like, in that moment, he should have just helped and put the food away, because I did all the other chores by myself. Am I the ahole?

EDIT:

There are very different opinions in the comments, and I appreciate all the feedback. I realize now that our argument and my anger may have stemmed from resentment over uneven household responsibilities. It wasn’t fair of me to ask him to stop working just to put away the food—I see that now. I think I felt unappreciated because of the way he refused, even though that likely wasn’t his intention.