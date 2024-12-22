Man feels forced to leave after wife’s defense of friend's infidelity and threats of divorce. AITA?

After she left I asked her why is she helping her and hiding it from her husband, she said 'her loyalty lies with her friend not her husband' I said it's not morally right and her husband deserves to know, she said that her friend is going to quit cheating and nobody will ever know and I should keep quiet about it as well, everything is going to be okay.

I directly told her that now I am questioning her morality, I said if she doesn't tell him then I will and my wife freaked out and said I will not, my loyalty is with her and hers with me and her friend, I should stay out of it and mind my own business, if I betray her by going behind her back she'll divorce me.