'AITA for finally asking for the apartment back after my niece’s 'temporary' stay turned into four years?'

Instead of just talking to me about it, she ran and told her mom who told my mom, and next morning I wake up to my parents already mad at me. my dad said I can’t tell her to move out and he won’t either. so basically nothing changes and I just have to “deal with it.”

Now everyone’s acting like I’m selfish or trying to start crap. I love my family but I’m honestly just done being the one who has to keep quiet and live uncomfortably so everyone else can feel fine. So AITA for finally saying I need the apartment back and that I’m not ok w how things are?