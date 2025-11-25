"AITA for finally snapping at my stepmother during our family’s early Thanksgiving after years of her passive-aggressive treatment?"

I (33F) have known my stepmother for almost twenty years. My parents divorced when I was in junior high school, and my dad remarried a few years later. I was never hostile to her. I’ve always tried to be respectful, polite, and keep the peace for the family.

But over the years, she has made constant passive-aggressive comments toward me, always subtle, always with a smile, and only when my dad wasn’t around.

For context, because yes it relates to this story, I’m a lesbian and am now married to my wife (28 F) things like: implying I’m “confused” about my orienting telling me my wife is “just a phase” at first making jokes about “real families” implying I’m dramatic or sensitive whenever I confronted her privately about something she said.