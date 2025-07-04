'AITA for financially screwing over my sister after finding out she’s close with my ex?'

Usually, I wouldn’t take personal advice from strangers online, but everyone in my life seems to think I’m a petty, scorned, bitter woman (which I probably am), and I need objective advice. My ex-husband (currently 43M) and I (43F) were college sweethearts. For me, life felt perfect. I trusted him completely.

That’s why it was so shocking when I found out he was in love with his much younger colleague. She was around 24 at the time. I won’t get into the details of how I found out, but the affair was well-known at his workplace. When I confronted him, all he said was, “I’m sorry. I tried really hard not to fall for her.” He didn’t seem sorry at all. It felt like he wanted me to leave him. So I did. That was six years ago.