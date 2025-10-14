'AITA for finding it distasteful that the dinner host asked to split the cost?'

My friend recently moved into a new apartment and invited me to dinner this weekend because she's craving dry pot. For those of you who don't know, dry pot is a stir-fried medley of veggies/meat all mixed up with a bunch of fancy spices like star anise and cardamom.
It was a cute idea and my first time visiting hers for dinner, so I accepted and asked if it'd make sense for me cook something too (it's a small kitchen). Here's where I personally thought it got weird - she suggested I bring a bottle of wine, and then casually mentioned that she'd like me to pitch in for the cost of ingredients and spices. Now, neither of us are strapped for cash.
We both live in a HCOL city but have very good jobs and financial stability. I've also hosted this friend before plenty of times at my own apartment - not for dinner, but for cocktails. I worked as a bartender a few years ago and since then have accumulated my own bar setup at home (20+ bottles of liquors and bitters, home-made syrups and infusions, clear glass molds, cute glassware, the works).
That was maybe 7+ years ago and since then my place has become a go-to place among my circle of friends for an occasional pre-dinner drink, and it's really fun creating special cocktails that people will enjoy. I've never asked anyone for a single cent, nor did I feel like that would be the right thing to do given that I was the one hosting.
I felt like given this context, it was kind of odd for her to ask me to pitch in for $ given that it's never come up before and I know her financial situation. But she got upset at my pushback and her rationale is that dry pot is expensive to make and that she'd be the one doing the cooking and cleanup.
As of the time of this post, she's spent nearly $80 on specialty spices, and she's still got to get another $100+ worth of "imported and specialty" groceries (from H-Mart lmao). Apparently this dry pot is also going to make 5-6 servings, which I feel like is even more odd because:
1. I was just planning to be there for dinner and wasn't counting on leftovers 2. you can control how much you cook at one time, so you don't HAVE to make that much food in one go if you don't want to.
My take is that if you're offering to host and cook dinner, buying the food and putting in the time to cook is part of being a good host! Her PoV is that my making drinks for her throughout the years isn't equivalent to cooking a full dinner, and that it's very normal to ask someone to pitch in for the cost of food, and that if I'd asked her to pitch in for liquor at any time she would've happily done so.
At that point though I don't know why we wouldn't just go to a restaurant and split the bill, because that'd basically be the same thing. So - AITA for being disgruntled at being asked to split the cost of the groceries + some of the spices. ETA: For accuracy’s sake I checked our message history and it was actually closer to $40 of spices! So less expensive than I initially thought.
Catlover9382 said:
NTA just decline the invitation and don’t have her for cocktails anymore.
kokoromelody said:
NTA. This is such a bizarre set up and is so inconsiderate to you. If the plan was to split the cost of ingredients evenly between you two, that should have been the first thing she brought up. And if that's the case, you need to have equal say in how much gets spent and on what. Especially if it's just you two, there's no reason that dinner should cost ~$200 in ingredients.
My personal policy is that if I'm inviting friends to dinner, I am willingly taking on that cost as host. Sometimes I'll ask or friends will offer to bring something, like a side/app/dessert, but charging your guests is abrasive especially if they get little to no say in what gets bought and cooked.
RadDrMom said:
NTA, she’s filling up her spice rack and pantry and wants you to foot the bill! I’d bow out gracefully and say let’s just get a drink out instead. Let someone else be the sucker.
no_good_namez said:
NTA, your offer to bring a dish was sufficient. She’s asking you to split the cost of her pantry. $80 in spices for a single dish is wild.
chooseusermochi said:
NTA. She wants you to help stock her spice cabinet. And I mean H-Mart can get pricy sometimes, but geez, if you have an H-Mart near you you should have an actual Chinese market. None of the spices you listed should be that expensive. Or just go out to get dry pot.
HappySummerBreeze said:
It’s called hospitality. In nearly every culture on earth what she did would be considered shameful. A host offers hospitality and a guest offers gratitude and pleasant behavior. NTA.