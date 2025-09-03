'AITA for calling my mom a liar after finding out my dad is not my bio father?'

I (28f) was raised by my mother, and spent most of my childhood visiting my dad every 2 weeks and certain holidays. My dad is no longer in my life, the last time I heard from him was about 12 years ago, however the reasons for this falling out are not relevant to this post.
My dad used to tell my sisters that the reason he and my mom divorced was because of an affair that happened around the time I was conceived. He told them that he has always been suspicious that I am not his biological daughter, however it is worth noting that nothing was ever said to me directly.
I look nothing like my dad and have some medical things that are genetic that don’t seem to come from either my mom or dad’s side of the family. Finally about a month ago I decided I wanted to find out. I did an ancestry kit.
Last night I got the results. Not a single member of my dad’s side of the family was listed, however there were a lot of people I’d never heard of before coming from my paternal DNA side.
One of those relatives shared more DNA with me than my sister. I found her on social media and got in touch with her. Turns out her dad was working at the college my mother was attending the year I was conceived.
Through some deductive reasoning we discovered she was in fact my half sister and that man was my biological father. When I called my mom to ask her about this, I made it clear that I wasn’t angry, her marriage was her business and I’m just looking for answers.
She claimed she had never slept with anyone outside of her marriage and that ancestry must not be very accurate. I chose not to confront her at this time. I wanted to gather more information and calm down a bit before trying to get some answers again.
Then a few hours later she called me back, this time claiming that she’d had time to think about it and that she did remember being surprised about her pregnancy with me as she hadn’t been very sexually active with my dad during that time.
She said she was really disturbed because she doesn’t know who that man is and is worried something may have happened that she didn't remember. I kinda lost it at this point. I was disgusted that she was trying to make herself a victim in this situation instead of taking accountability and giving me the answers I deserve.
I called her a liar and she started crying and hung up the phone. My husband says I was way too harsh with her, and I put too much pressure on her out of the blue. He says I should have been a bit more gentle with her and reassured her that I’m not angry. Maybe he’s right, but honestly I am angry so I don't know.
For a little more context, my mom has a long history of lying compulsively. We have been working on our relationship for about a year but is almost incapable of taking accountability for the truly traumatic childhood she gave us.
I’d be more inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt if it wasn’t completely in line with her character to have an affair. Plus my dad already told my sisters he knew about the affair.
NTA. I’d be furious too. 28 years of lies and then gaslighting isn’t exactly a gentle situation. Finding out your biological father isn’t who you thought and having your mom dodge accountability is huge. You’re allowed to be upset and demand the truth. Calling her a liar might’ve been blunt, but your feelings are valid, and it sounds like she’s the one struggling to face reality here.
NTA...She lied in the face of scientific fact. Even if she wasn't ready to confess the entire truth, there are ways to delay the conversation that don't include blatantly lying.
NTA You've just found out some life changing news, it's understandable that you would feel very upset about bring lied to for so long and for your mother to continue to deny when you have proof. You will probably never get a straight answer from her about this.
NTA. Boo hoo for your mother. She has had plenty of time to get the story straight when this question would inevitably come up. Zero chance this question ever should have been a surprise and it was her duty to give you the truth. She failed miserably. Sad for you that you have now lost both (three?) parents, even though they are still alive.
NTA. you’re allowed to be angry, you just had your whole identity shaken and your mom keeps changing her story instead of being straight with you. maybe you snapped but calling her out doesn’t make you the AH. she’s had 28 years to be honest, you only just found out.
NTA. I was ready to give you a whole spiel about how "lying" is too complicated a term about concealed biological parentage, but that's a really unexpected type of lie she made.
That's the kind of lie that scares me in people. A reactive lie. That's a whole piece of her as a person that is BAD. It is SCARY if her immediate reaction in the face of being held accountable for something big or scary is to LIE that big right to someone's face.
Reflexive lying is a scary trait. I hope you take note that your mother has this behavior pattern, because then you can lessen the risk of developing it yourself. You absolutely should call her out for this. Avoiding the subject, sugarcoating it or shutting down are much more acceptable than this.
NTA, I'd tread VERY carefully on the whole being positive nothing happened, but seeing as she has a history of lying, I understand your reluctance. You're allowed to want more answers, and your mom should not be keeping this from you. Even just from a health perspective, knowing your bio family medical history is important.
I will say this is a hard one. I have a friend who was in a circumstance very similar to yours. She didn’t look like her father or siblings, had a genetic disorder that didn’t come from her maternal side and had a complicated relationship with her father that she didn’t understand.
Years, and I do mean years, later her mother disclosed to my friend that my friend was a product of unwanted intimacy. My friend’s father wasn’t her biological father but was a newlywed when her mom had this happen.
So he resented my friend for years. I’m not saying anything like this happened in your life, I guess I’m saying when you are ready, if ever, try to have a sit down conversation with your mother.
I know you reassured her already; she just might need to be reassured again to speak on openly. Please do not negate your feelings. Your feelings need to come first. I would suggest speaking to counselor who can be objective. Good luck. My thoughts are with you.