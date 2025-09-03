'AITA for calling my mom a liar after finding out my dad is not my bio father?'

Then a few hours later she called me back, this time claiming that she’d had time to think about it and that she did remember being surprised about her pregnancy with me as she hadn’t been very sexually active with my dad during that time.

She said she was really disturbed because she doesn’t know who that man is and is worried something may have happened that she didn't remember. I kinda lost it at this point. I was disgusted that she was trying to make herself a victim in this situation instead of taking accountability and giving me the answers I deserve.