'AITA for finding out that one day I'll inherit millions and being pissed off about it?'

I didn’t expect them to take from themselves to give to me, but all these years of watching our immense struggles and knowing they could have fixed every one of them and not even felt it financially, it hurts.

I look back at everything now with a whole different perspective, like it’s insane to me that I’ve gotten a crisp 100 dollar bill for Christmas and my birthday for the last 20 years and felt so damn grateful for it when it literally was way less to them financially than a dollar is to me. I’m struggling to make sense of this new reality.

AITA? I feel like an @$$hole for being hurt and angry. I feel weird around them now. Help me gain some perspective here.

What do you think? AITA? How would you feel in this situation? This is what commenters had to say:

295Phoenix said: