'AITA for firing a new hire after she was rude to my kids?' UPDATED

Doodoopopsicles said:

NTA. Fire her immediately. She had no idea those were your kids and treated them like trash. So she essentially treated paying customers like trash just because they were kids and she felt like she could get away with it. She just showed you her true colors. If you keep her on she will be nothing but trouble.

JitteryGoat said:

NTA It doesn’t matter if on the clock or not, she was a worker at your establishment who was clearly trying to use her employment as a benefit.

If she did it once, there’s a good chance she’s done similar in the past.