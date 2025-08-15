'AITA for refusing to pay my babysitter after the way she 'disciplined' my daughter?'

"AITA for firing my babysitter over the way she 'disciplined' my daughter?"

I’m a single mom to 3 girls, (Sophie (2), Addie (4), and Evie (8). Their dad was in the military and passed when I was pregnant with Sophie. I just got a new job that mostly aligns with the kids school/daycare schedule but I work late on Wednesday nights.

A friend of mine is going through a divorce and her ex husband is being difficult about child support so I asked her to babysit on Wednesday nights. In my opinion, the job is pretty simple. She gets there at 6, dinner is at 6:30 (always mac and cheese.