'AITA for firing my friend as a bridesmaid after she had an affair with a married man?'

What made this harder is that she had told her sister the full truth. Her sister and I had already talked together about what happened and how upsetting it was, so I know she understood the situation clearly. That made it feel intentional that she changed the story when talking to others.

After learning all of this, I spoke privately with her sister (the graduate) and asked if she would be upset with me if I chose not to have her sister be a bridesmaid because of what happened. She told me she would completely understand and agree with that decision.

At this point, it wasn’t just about the affair. It was the lack of accountability, the rewriting of the story depending on the audience, and the continued contact with the man after claiming remorse.