'AITA for firing my friend with no warning after finding out she was sending updates to my ex?'

None of it was saying where we live or pictures of him but telling her what he ate, what his favorite books are and such. But I was still angry she was telling her things about my son behind my back.

I told her to get out. But now she’s begging me to give her a chance and she will completely delete my ex’s contact and block her because she really needs this job and it’ll look bad to her future job opportunities.

Since my mom started to come watch him instead I told her why so she’s the one telling me it wasn’t right to fire her without giving her a chance to change. Also because she can understand her pov with my ex no longer having access to my son and feeling like a desperate mother.