"AITA for firing our nanny because she fell asleep while the baby was napping?"

I (32F) hired a nanny (20F) to watch my 3 month old daughter. Her schedule is 5AM–5PM, Monday through Friday. Yes, it’s a long shift, but she agreed to it. To me, that means she should be fully alert the entire time she’s here. I don’t think that’s asking too much. Last week, I had to run back home at around 10AM because I forgot one of my files at home. I checked the nursery, everything was fine.

Then I walked into the living room and found the nanny completely asleep on the couch. She had a blanket over herself as well. I woke her up and she immediately apologized and said she didn’t mean to fall asleep.