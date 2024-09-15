'AITA for Firing My Sister After She Exposed Our Family’s Darkest Secrets at Work?' UPDATED 2X

It seems her pattern of behavior has consistently caused problems wherever she goes, and I had to prioritize the well-being of my team. Thank you all for your continued support and understanding as I navigate this difficult situation.

Second Update: Spoke to My Parents About Her Actions

I wanted to share an update on the situation with my sister. I recently had a detailed conversation with my parents about the rumors she was spreading at work, especially regarding her substance use problems and our parents’ divorce. I explained how her behavior was disrupting the workplace and shared the specific complaints from employees who felt uncomfortable.

Additionally, I informed them about what a friend who still works at her previous company told me: that she was fired for orchestrating gossip and creating conflict among coworkers.