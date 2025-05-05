First time mom 'maintains boundaries' regarding 2-month-old, 'please don't touch my baby.' AITA? MINI UPDATE

"AITA for maintaining boundaries regarding my 2 month old?"

I (28F) am a first time mom. My brother showed up to Easter sick, so naturally I got sick, and then my baby. We recovered and my mom asked if I wanted to go shopping with her today bc we were celebrating my grandmas birthday. We are at Walmart and I had my baby wrapped up in a baby wrap so I could “wear” her.

An older lady came up and touched my baby. I stated, “oh please don’t touch the baby.” She apologized profusely and rushed off before I had the chance to explain myself.

My mom asks me, “don’t you think you’re being a bit excessive? Your daughter was covered with the wrap.” I said no, bc the lady was also in my space (the wrap is a keababy wrap if that gives anyone reference).