Fisherman's wife wants him to sell business he LOVES, 'I'm away 4 months a year.' AITA? UPDATED.

I literally spent a decade making her life as easy as it possibly could be (I'm in no way saying Med school is easy, but she finished with no debt or responsibilities outside of the home, few med students can say that).

I also feel there's been a big change in the way she looks at me and my profession ever since she became a doctor. The profession that paid for her to get where she is today.

I am who I am, a country boy who had a dream to make a living doing something he loved. I feel like she feels that having a "Fisherman husband" is embarrassing now that she's a doctor.

There's three things I want to be clear about before people go there:

Nobody is cheating or suspects the other is cheating

Never has there been an expectation that I would retire young. I never suggested it, and she never brought it up until these past couple of months.

We can afford whatever help we would need to help with future children for the months I'm gone, but she "Doesn't want her kids raised by nannies."