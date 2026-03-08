'AITA for fixing my daughter’s car when her boyfriend said he’d handle it?'

I ran to the parts store, grabbed new rotors and pads, and swapped them out that afternoon. Took a couple hours and after that the car drove smooth again. My daughter was really happy and thanked me a bunch. To me it wasn’t a big deal. I’ve worked on cars most of my life and she’s my kid.

A few days later she and her boyfriend came over for dinner. At one point he pulled me aside and told me I shouldn’t have fixed the car. He said it was his responsibility as her boyfriend to handle that kind of thing and that by doing it myself I stepped on his toes. I told him I wasn’t trying to prove anything. The car was getting worse and I just fixed it while she was there.